Lake Malawi lakeshore floods: Govt tells of affected developers, says ‘You are negligent’.

The National Water Resource Authority (NWRA) is attributing the current flooding disaster along the lakeshores to negligence among developers.

According to the NWRA Act, all settlements need to be 477 metres away from the lake or river buffer zones.

Currently, flooding has affected some hotels, lodges and homes in Nkhotakota, Mangochi, Salima, Karonga and NkhataBay districts.

NWRA spokesperson Masozi Kasambara says the institution has since sourced about K1 billion to roll out a boundary marking exercise of all major rivers and lake across the country.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Tourism Council has called on managers of lodges and hotels operating along Lake Malawi to put in place measures of ensuring that there is safety for all visitors as well as workers, following the rising water levels in the lake.

In an interview in Nkhotakota district today, executive director for the council, Memory Momba Kamthunzi, said the council is aware that a number of these establishments are still operating despite being affected by the floods. She has also called on players that have been affected to report to the council as it is assessing the extent of damage in an exercise which include visiting some of the facilities.

Council board chairperson, Justin Dzinkambani, said the affected players will need support from all relevant stakeholders to address challenges they are experiencing.

He said the Lake Malawi rise in water levels has affected the tourism industry in various aspects with some businesses facing closure.

