Lake Malawi lakeshore floods: Govt tells of affected developers, says ‘You are negligent’.
The National Water Resource Authority (NWRA) is attributing the current flooding disaster along the lakeshores to negligence among developers.
According to the NWRA Act, all settlements need to be 477 metres away from the lake or river buffer zones.
Currently, flooding has affected some hotels, lodges and homes in Nkhotakota, Mangochi, Salima, Karonga and NkhataBay districts.
NWRA spokesperson Masozi Kasambara says the institution has since sourced about K1 billion to roll out a boundary marking exercise of all major rivers and lake across the country.
Meanwhile, the Malawi Tourism Council has called on managers of lodges and hotels operating along Lake Malawi to put in place measures of ensuring that there is safety for all visitors as well as workers, following the rising water levels in the lake.
