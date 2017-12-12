San B to perform at Christmas Bash orgnaised by Channel for All Nations

As one way of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, Channel for All Nations (CAN) has announced this year’s Christmas Bash scheduled to be held on December 26 at Sheaffer International Christian Assembly (ICA) Marquee in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview, CAN programming officer Philmon Kuipa Phiri said CAN Christmas Bash is an annual event which brings families together in celebrating christmas and that it is part of interacting with their audience.

“As Channel for All Nations Radio we always respect the birth of Jesus Christ, and that is why we have organised this event again this year so that we can celebrate together with our listeners. This event, will be one of the best,” he said.

Phiri also urged gospel music lovers in the country to patronise the event saying it will be exceptional and that they will not regret because it will be a special time to worship and give thanks to God for the gift of life.

“This year’s Christmas bash is not just a fulfillment of an obligation to have the annual event.

“We have put much effort and no mediocre art will be entertained. For the first time we are bringing in San B as the main artist. Just to add on that children will also be enjoying in the children zones with jumping castles, water slides and trampline,”he said.

He added that the show will attract an entry fee of K1 500.

To spice up the event there will be live performances by the Great Angels Choir, Marvelous Deeds,Soul Savers Praise team, Eliza Mponya, Andy Seko, Pacharo Jere, Maxwell Olloto and more than ten choirs from around Lilongwe are expected to perform.

CAN is a media department of ICA, a local church of the Malawi Assemblies of God.

It was established in 2004 and has both radio and TV. The mission of CAN is to expound the gospel with creativity and innovation.

