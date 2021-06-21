Sisters in cooler for possession of fire arms

June 21, 2021 Phillip Pasula-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Police in Zomba are keeping in custody two biological sisters for possession of two fire arms.

Unearthing the two guns

The sisters are Jessica Makumba, 21, and Jane Makumba 29. How they got the weapons and why they chose to posses them has not yet been established.

Police unearthing the two guns

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) got a tip that the suspects were keeping the dangerous weapons at Chinamwali Trading Centre.

The officers went into full investigation and arrested the two sisters, recovering the two shotguns in the process. The weapons were buried underground.

The two sisters will appear in court soon to answer charges of illegal possession of fire arms which is against the laws of Malawi.

The suspects come from Makumba Village, Traditional Authority Kumtumanje in Zomba District.

