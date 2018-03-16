‘Stranger in the room’: Activist Billy Banda chased out of CSOs meet with Goodall

March 16, 2018 Pius Nyondo- Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Billy Banda of Malawi Watch—a popular social-political activist—was reportedly forced out of a meeting in which Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Goodall Gondwe, was meeting Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) over the controversial K4 billion at Capital Hill for apparently “gate-crushing.”

Billy Banda: Was told to leave

Nyasa Times understands that Banda was not among the invitees.

Gift Trapence, a popular human rights activist and executive director, who attended the meeting, did not dispute the development.

He said it was “true.”

Gondwe is the one who proposed that the meeting should take place with the CSOs.

The addressee in his invitation letter was Youth and Society Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka and copied to Centre for the Development of People (CEDEP) led by Gift Trapence and Centre for Human Rights Rehabilitation (CHRR) of Timothy Mtambo.

Said Trapence: “Before the meeting, we noticed there was an intruder and asked the Minister [Gondwe] to let him go.”

According to Trapence, they politely asked the person not to be in the meeting.

“He complied and left,” he said.

Nyasa Times was tipped that recently Banda, who was a popular activist during the Bakili Muluzi and Bingu wa Mutharika regimes, is now a sympathizer for the Peter Mutharika government.

Trapence said it was not a surprising matter.

“CSOs will always be divided. But we are principled and shall always stand for the voiceless. We are not opportunists,” he said.

5 Comments on "‘Stranger in the room’: Activist Billy Banda chased out of CSOs meet with Goodall"

Wa Mwale
Guest
Wa Mwale

Well done guys, its very rear to hear that in such sensitive meetings, you have chosen to represent the voiceless. Thank you and God bless you. Billy is no longer representing the voice of people but has chosen to align himself with ruling party. How the mighty has fallen!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes 5 seconds ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

It is the CSOs led by Trapence etc that are a threat to democracy. This is not an issue at all. Our CSOs have become a disgrace. Just papping at anything.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 14 minutes ago
FIDELIALOS YOMO
Guest
FIDELIALOS YOMO

MA units kapena kuti quarry wamupweteka uyu. Opportunists chindere chakufikapo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 21 minutes ago
Gogo
Guest
Gogo

‘a popular social-political activist’ – yeah right.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 4 minutes ago
chatonda
Guest
chatonda

Job well done guys. Billy Banda has become a nuiance and a threat to democracy. He was appointed Board Chair for Malawi Gaming Board as a reward by DPP. Silly young man who has become an idiot

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 20 minutes ago

