Thieves start stealing from hospital bed ridden patients

Malawian thieves have become so heartless now to the extent that they have devised a way to even rob off hospital bed ridden patients.

A patient at Kamuzu Central Hospital in the Capital City Lilongwe received two visitors whom, though they did not know, they thought was a sympathetic friend of one of their relatives.

The unknown visitors had brought with them some food items that were packed in lunch boxes of which one pack was labelled KFC. There was also a bottle of Ceres juice and one of Supershake Maheu.

A video clip that is circulating on social media, shows a guard at the hospital explaining that a few moments after they had brought the food items, one of the visitors asked from the patient if he could borrow their mobile phone and was given.

The visitor started a conversation and indicated that he wished to complete the call outside and his accomplice followed and they disappeared.

After a while, the patient and guardian opened their supposedly food gift only to discover there were rocks in the lunch boxes and sand in the two juice bottles.

“That’s when the patient realised that the visitors were thieves out to rob them of the cellphone,” the guard said in the video clip.

The sad incident has gone viral on social media and sympathisers are appealing to patients and their guardians not to entertain strange visitors at their sick beds.

“Of course there are some patients in our hospitals who cannot afford decent food and rely on the hospital ration which is not appealing to most and the thieves must be going around the wards checking on who seems lacking and take advantage of them like in this situation,” said one sympathiser on Facebook social media.

“This is really pathetic and heartless, stealing from hospital patients. That’s sickening, ” said another.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :