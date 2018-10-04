UMP Fashion Awards announces nominees

Urban Music People (UMP) has announced the nominees for the inaugral 2018 UMP Fashion Awards.

According UMP Projects Manager, Wisdom Phanga, the voting process involved four local fashion experts and public inputs via social media.

“We are pleased that the voting process went smoothly and we appreciate the huge interest and support these new Awards have received so far,” remarked Phanga.

UMP Fashion Awards has seven Categories, names of nominees are as follows:

Model of the Year (Female)

Alinafe Chalunda

Madalo Mkuwu

Tunosiwe Mwakalinga

Model of the Year (Male)

Kelvin Maxwell Ng’oma

Noel Matewere

Stanley Matinti Billiati

Most Fashionable Celebrity (Male)

Bucci

Tay Grin

Toast

Most Fashionable Celebrity (Female)

Hazel Mak

Sangie

Zani Challe

Best New Fashion Designer

PH suits

Roy View Banda

Scorpii Clothing

Fashion Designer of the Year

Ashafrik

Christian Entwan

Roy View Banda

UMP says winner of the seventh category (Fashion Icon) will be revealed separately.

All the winners of the 2018 UMP Fashion Awards will be unveiled during Mzuzu Fashion Week, Saturday evening 6 October 2018, at Kentam Mall, Mzuzu.

“Congratulations to all the nominees of the rest of the categories for their well deserved recognition. Let us meet at Mzuzu Fashion Week to be the first to know all the winners” says Phanga.

The mission of UMP is to promote and celebrate Malawi’s arts, fashion and culture, and thus contribute to socio-economic development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :