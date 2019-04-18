Chilima spills more beans on MRA, Macra plunder: Dares DPP for forensic audit

UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima has given more details on how the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is systematically abusing and plundering state resources at Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) to fund DPP election campaign.

Speaking in Neno on Wednesday, Chilima told the record crowd that attended the political rally that the DPP is using the revenue collection body and the broadcaster regulator fuel cards to fill vehicles of party regional governors for the south and centre.

“I have all the evidence. I know where they fuel the vehicles in Blantyre and Lilongwe as well as the fuel card numbers. I have the evidence but I will not handover to them because they will not act on them,” he said.

Chilima, who is also the country’s Vice-President but quit DPP last June to launch his presidential bid, said once he takes power after the May 21 2019 elections, there will be a thorough investigation on the matter.

“If they think I am lying, let them do the audit now and allow us to do our own forensic audit along with them. This tendency of plundering public resources must stop immediately,” said Chilima.

Soon after he made the allegations last week, government spokesperson Henry Mussa told Chilima to shut up or else he would bring out the vice-president’s “skeletons from the cupboard.”

But Chilima was unfazed: “Bring them on. If I have the skeletons, bring them on but I will not be scared, I will continue to sound the alarm because this is public money.”

Chilima told the DPP officials that they cannot intimidate him in whatever way.

He took a swipe at the DPP for wishing to return into the government for personal gain, saying it would have been better if President Peter Mutharika did not contest to gain his lost glory and respect.

In his address, Chilima, who said the UTM Party manifesto was people-centred and designed to address the challenges faced by Malawians.

Chilima is storming the width abd breadth of the country addressing a series of campaign meetings in hunt for votes.

